Zacks: Brokerages Expect F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) will announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. F.N.B. posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $321.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.91 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FNB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 106,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 62,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $11.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.30. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.74%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

