Zacks: Brokerages Expect F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) will announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. F.N.B. posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow F.N.B..
F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $321.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.91 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 106,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 62,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $11.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.30. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.08.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.74%.
About F.N.B.
F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.
Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F.N.B. (FNB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.