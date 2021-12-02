Zacks: Brokerages Expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Computer Programs and Systems posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $70.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

CPSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Computer Programs and Systems stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.61. 1,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $37.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.31.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 11,618 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $363,527.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,818 shares of company stock worth $786,673 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 91,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

