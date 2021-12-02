Zacks: Brokerages Expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $207.60 Million

Brokerages forecast that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will post sales of $207.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $206.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $208.90 million. CIRCOR International posted sales of $208.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year sales of $769.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $768.10 million to $770.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $813.40 million, with estimates ranging from $799.30 million to $827.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CIRCOR International.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 18.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 53.4% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 63.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in CIRCOR International by 104,233.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in CIRCOR International by 21.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

CIR stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.95. 1,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,006. CIRCOR International has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day moving average of $33.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 2.48.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CIRCOR International (CIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.