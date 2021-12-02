Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Will Post Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) to announce earnings of $2.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39. Nutrien reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 787.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $6.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $10.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

NTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Nutrien from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Nutrien by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 20,558 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its position in Nutrien by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

NTR opened at $65.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $46.25 and a twelve month high of $73.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.46%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

