Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.58 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will post $29.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.04 billion to $30.80 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported sales of $29.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 14th.

On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full-year sales of $122.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $121.33 billion to $125.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $122.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $120.32 billion to $124.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM traded up $3.32 on Friday, reaching $161.21. 12,964,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,041,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.54. The company has a market cap of $476.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

