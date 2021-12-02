Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.97 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) will report sales of $12.97 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.55 billion and the highest is $13.38 billion. GlaxoSmithKline reported sales of $11.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full-year sales of $46.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.88 billion to $47.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $48.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.78 billion to $49.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow GlaxoSmithKline.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $41.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $111.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.23. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $43.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 36,721 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.2% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,413 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.7% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,909 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

