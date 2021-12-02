Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to Announce $1.97 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings per share of $1.97 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.87. Fidelity National Information Services reported earnings of $1.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full-year earnings of $6.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $6.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.46 to $7.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.07.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock traded up $3.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,192,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,563,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.35. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $102.28 and a one year high of $155.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 421.63%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

