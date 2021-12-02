Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Will Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to report earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14. Darling Ingredients reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 148.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAR. Raymond James lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAR. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 93.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR opened at $65.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.85 and a 200 day moving average of $72.35. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $47.28 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

