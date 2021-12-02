Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $253.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) to report $253.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $252.30 million and the highest is $255.00 million. Cumulus Media reported sales of $245.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full-year sales of $917.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $916.50 million to $919.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $996.20 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cumulus Media.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.19. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS.

CMLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Cumulus Media from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 90.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 791,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after buying an additional 377,014 shares during the period. Standard General L.P. lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 9.5% in the third quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 948,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,617,000 after buying an additional 81,974 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 20.4% in the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 451,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 76,404 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Cumulus Media in the second quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 22.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 368,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 68,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMLS stock opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average is $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.70 million, a PE ratio of -242.60 and a beta of 2.05. Cumulus Media has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $14.84.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cumulus Media (CMLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.