Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.42. Avid Technology posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

AVID has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID opened at $31.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 1.16. Avid Technology has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $40.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.62.

In related news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $85,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVID. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 230,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 20.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 157.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after buying an additional 123,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the first quarter valued at about $2,074,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

