Zacks: Analysts Expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tenaris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.62. Tenaris reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tenaris.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TS. COKER & PALMER upgraded Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

TS opened at $19.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.56. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $25.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 14.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

