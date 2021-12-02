Zacks: Analysts Expect Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.23 Per Share

Analysts expect Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) to announce earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.27) and the highest is ($1.19). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tempest Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($6.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.79) to ($3.84). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($5.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.04) to ($4.89). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tempest Therapeutics.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.16).

TPST has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tempest Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

Shares of TPST stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Tempest Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $41.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 174.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Tempest Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Tempest Therapeutics by 26.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tempest Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

