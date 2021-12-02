Zacks: Analysts Expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.24). ImmunoGen reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 212.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 85.94% and a negative net margin of 55.41%. The business had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 402,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 24,784 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,178,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 173,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 137,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 89.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.77. 40,904,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,286. ImmunoGen has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.93.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

