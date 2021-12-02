Zacks: Analysts Expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $265.65 Million

Brokerages predict that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) will report $265.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $260.10 million to $268.70 million. Associated Banc posted sales of $273.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Associated Banc.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

NYSE:ASB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,441,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,785. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $15.54 and a 1 year high of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In other Associated Banc news, Director John F. Bergstrom acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $166,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,350 shares of company stock worth $534,350 over the last ninety days. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 383,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,193,000 after buying an additional 27,099 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 464.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,121,000 after buying an additional 73,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 64,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 23,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Associated Banc (ASB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.