Zacks: Analysts Expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to Post $1.78 EPS

Equities analysts expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to announce $1.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.83. Analog Devices reported earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $8.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.17.

Analog Devices stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $180.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,531,648. The firm has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $139.21 and a twelve month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.80%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,382,960. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 141,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 129,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 47.0% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 193,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,318,000 after purchasing an additional 61,914 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $6,810,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

