Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to Post $0.73 EPS

Brokerages expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.67. Papa John’s International posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 82.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 59.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PZZA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.60.

PZZA stock traded up $4.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.07. The stock had a trading volume of 449,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,742. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $78.41 and a twelve month high of $140.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.98, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently -341.46%.

In related news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total transaction of $493,801.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $1,668,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,256. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 33.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 766.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 154.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

