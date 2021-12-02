Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) to post $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nuvei’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuvei will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nuvei.
Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04.
Shares of NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $91.01 on Monday. Nuvei has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $140.23.
About Nuvei
Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.
Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuvei (NVEI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.