Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2021

Brokerages expect Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) to report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Marker Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marker Therapeutics.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRKR. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 12,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRKR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.14. 46,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,536. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.16. Marker Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.77.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

