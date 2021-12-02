Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $241.14 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) will announce sales of $241.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Invacare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $235.80 million to $246.47 million. Invacare posted sales of $224.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invacare will report full year sales of $887.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $882.00 million to $892.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $928.67 million, with estimates ranging from $908.90 million to $948.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Invacare.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Invacare had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Invacare from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Invacare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE:IVC opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Invacare has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $10.94. The company has a market cap of $83.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Invacare by 27.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Invacare by 859.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Invacare by 9.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,031 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Invacare by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 350,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

