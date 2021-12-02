Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUZHF) Short Interest Up 104.8% in November

Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUZHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,000 shares, a growth of 104.8% from the October 31st total of 105,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of Yuzhou Group stock opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26. Yuzhou Group has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.17.
About Yuzhou Group
