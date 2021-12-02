Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUZHF) Short Interest Up 104.8% in November

Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUZHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,000 shares, a growth of 104.8% from the October 31st total of 105,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Yuzhou Group stock opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26. Yuzhou Group has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.17.

About Yuzhou Group

Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development activities in the People's Republic of China. It develops, sells, manages, and invests in properties. The company is also involved in the operation of hotels; marketing activities; and trading of construction materials.

