YUMMY Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (YUMMY)

YUMMY (CURRENCY:YUMMY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. During the last seven days, YUMMY has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. YUMMY has a market cap of $6.73 million and approximately $211,588.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YUMMY coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00063440 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00070615 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.31 or 0.00094884 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,495.09 or 0.07853146 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,157.03 or 0.99856210 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00021161 BTC.

YUMMY Profile

YUMMY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 773,486,216,813 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

Buying and Selling YUMMY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUMMY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YUMMY using one of the exchanges listed above.

