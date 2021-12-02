Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) Short Interest Update

Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, an increase of 112.0% from the October 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YAC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition by 209.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Yucaipa Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yucaipa Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Yucaipa Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Yucaipa Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $296,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE YAC opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93. Yucaipa Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

