Yield Guild Games (YGG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $230.79 Million

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. During the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be bought for approximately $8.03 or 0.00014248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Guild Games has a market cap of $554.90 million and $230.79 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00063581 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00071107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.79 or 0.00095409 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,415.86 or 0.07832246 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,288.93 or 0.99837666 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00021291 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Profile

Yield Guild Games' total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,075,036 coins.

Buying and Selling Yield Guild Games

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Guild Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Guild Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

