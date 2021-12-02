YFIVE FINANCE Market Capitalization Achieves $44,975.76 (YFIVE)

YFIVE FINANCE (CURRENCY:YFIVE) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 2nd. During the last seven days, YFIVE FINANCE has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. One YFIVE FINANCE coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.99 or 0.00003530 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YFIVE FINANCE has a total market capitalization of $44,975.76 and approximately $101,602.00 worth of YFIVE FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00043962 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.40 or 0.00236347 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007763 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.16 or 0.00087095 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About YFIVE FINANCE

YFIVE is a coin. YFIVE FINANCE’s total supply is 31,020 coins and its circulating supply is 22,577 coins. YFIVE FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YFIVEfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YFIVE FINANCE is www.yfive.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFIVE is a community-driven DeFi-project by the people and for the people, the decisions and actions of YFIVE are made by its community through voting to assure equity and fairness for all.YFIVE.FINANCE is a new form of the governance system, a think-tank where innovation, entrepreneurship, and technological advancements are the priority, creating a much-needed utility focus to the blockchain space. “

YFIVE FINANCE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFIVE FINANCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YFIVE FINANCE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YFIVE FINANCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

