Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.220-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $389.70 million-$391.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $387.38 million.Yext also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $-0.100-$-0.080 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on YEXT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yext presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.90.

NYSE YEXT traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $9.43. 1,924,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,275. Yext has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $20.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.73.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 8,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $101,969.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $48,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,193 shares of company stock worth $1,019,211. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 228.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after purchasing an additional 933,914 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 395.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 47,471 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

