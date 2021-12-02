yearn.finance II (YFII) Price Reaches $1,054.18

yearn.finance II (CURRENCY:YFII) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. yearn.finance II has a total market cap of $40.85 million and approximately $21.90 million worth of yearn.finance II was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, yearn.finance II has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar. One yearn.finance II coin can currently be bought for about $1,054.18 or 0.09198106 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00043625 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.63 or 0.00236391 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007644 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.89 or 0.00087598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

yearn.finance II Profile

YFII is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2020. yearn.finance II’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,750 coins. The official website for yearn.finance II is yfii.finance . yearn.finance II’s official Twitter account is @DfiMoney

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

yearn.finance II Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance II directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance II should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yearn.finance II using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

