Ycash Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.57 Million (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $6.57 million and $28,485.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ycash has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00000983 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $222.49 or 0.00394202 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.64 or 0.00178310 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.63 or 0.00096796 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000150 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,851,644 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

