yAxis (YAXIS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.36 Million

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. yAxis has a total market cap of $2.36 million and $277,470.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yAxis coin can now be purchased for $2.53 or 0.00004452 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, yAxis has traded 50.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00063506 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00071386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.03 or 0.00095131 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,502.15 or 0.07926265 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,029.45 or 1.00403253 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00021323 BTC.

About yAxis

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io

yAxis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yAxis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yAxis using one of the exchanges listed above.

