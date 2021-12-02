Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 24.48% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors and makeup sponges; kits; and other products. Its brand portfolio includes Perfect Diary, Little Ondine and Abby’s Choice. Yatsen Holding Limited is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Shares of NYSE YSG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.41. 13,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,075,481. Yatsen has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). On average, research analysts predict that Yatsen will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Yatsen during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Yatsen by 422.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Yatsen by 71.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Yatsen during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Yatsen during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. 29.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

