Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors and makeup sponges; kits; and other products. Its brand portfolio includes Perfect Diary, Little Ondine and Abby’s Choice. Yatsen Holding Limited is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Shares of NYSE:YSG opened at $2.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48. Yatsen has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.23). As a group, analysts forecast that Yatsen will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Yatsen by 1,069.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,510,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,473,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354,866 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Yatsen by 156.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,162,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,959,000 after buying an additional 7,425,047 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 211.3% during the second quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 11,134,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557,855 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 13.7% during the second quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 4,989,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,753,000 after purchasing an additional 600,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 167,401.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,313,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,205 shares during the last quarter. 29.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yatsen Company Profile

