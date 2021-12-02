XXEC Inc. Sells 13,875 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

XXEC Inc. decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,140 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,875 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for approximately 6.6% of XXEC Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WT Wealth Management grew its stake in Intuit by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Intuit by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Intuit by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Intuit by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,339 shares of company stock worth $25,566,425. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.35.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $9.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $673.49. 10,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,885. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $350.06 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $598.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $540.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.71 billion, a PE ratio of 87.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Intuit’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

