XXEC Inc. Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

XXEC Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,195 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up approximately 3.0% of XXEC Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on ROP shares. Raymond James upgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.29.

Roper Technologies stock traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $463.48. 979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.23 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $473.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $471.74.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.35%.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

