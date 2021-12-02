XMON (XMON) Reaches Market Cap of $22.65 Million

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. During the last seven days, XMON has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. XMON has a total market capitalization of $22.65 million and $377,353.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMON coin can now be purchased for $15,153.32 or 0.26678186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XMON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00063506 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00071386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.03 or 0.00095131 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,502.15 or 0.07926265 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,029.45 or 1.00403253 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00021323 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON’s launch date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

Buying and Selling XMON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XMON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.