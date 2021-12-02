Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Short Interest Up 70.1% in November

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, an increase of 70.1% from the October 31st total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 603,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XBIO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xenetic Biosciences by 137.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 18,077 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 17,598 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 418,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 277,669 shares during the last quarter. 4.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenetic Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of Xenetic Biosciences stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85. Xenetic Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.45.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Xenetic Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,503.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xenetic Biosciences will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

