Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.22.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XBC shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.60 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of CVE XBC opened at C$9.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -203.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.98. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.74 and a 1 year high of C$10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

