X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.68) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.82). X4 Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.91) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.42) to ($2.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.93) to ($2.34). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover X4 Pharmaceuticals.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 328,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 19,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 897,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after buying an additional 161,039 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,353,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $4.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The company has a market cap of $102.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.45. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.94.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

