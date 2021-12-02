Wrapped NXM Market Capitalization Tops $120.02 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $120.02 million and $6.76 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be purchased for $71.57 or 0.00126955 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00043904 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.89 or 0.00237507 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00086766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

WNXM is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

