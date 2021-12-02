Worldwide Healthcare Trust (LON:WWH) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3,660.19

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,660.19 ($47.82) and traded as low as GBX 3,472 ($45.36). Worldwide Healthcare Trust shares last traded at GBX 3,530 ($46.12), with a volume of 118,003 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,653.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,705.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Worldwide Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.13%.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

