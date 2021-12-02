Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

OTCMKTS WKSP opened at $3.86 on Monday. Worksport has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $65.12 million, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.42.

Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Worksport had a negative net margin of 663.36% and a negative return on equity of 54.62%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Worksport stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Worksport Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WKSP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 86,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.75% of Worksport at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Worksport Ltd. designs and distributes pickup truck covers called tonneau covers throughout the United States and Canada. The firm assists businesses by acquiring investment capital for continued growth and expansion while providing business development and marketing strategies, and offers its services in the United States and Canada.

