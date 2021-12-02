WOO Network Price Tops $0.97 (WOO)

WOO Network (CURRENCY:WOO) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. In the last week, WOO Network has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. One WOO Network coin can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00001725 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOO Network has a market cap of $551.20 million and approximately $44.75 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00043893 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.68 or 0.00238095 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007658 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00086680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

WOO Network Coin Profile

WOO Network (CRYPTO:WOO) is a coin. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,991,373,776 coins and its circulating supply is 568,998,894 coins. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

Buying and Selling WOO Network

