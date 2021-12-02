Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.80.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

PIPR stock opened at $163.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.43. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $90.84 and a 12 month high of $193.60.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.78. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $445.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $448,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $681,445.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,876 shares of company stock worth $3,094,570 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,523,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,955,000 after buying an additional 46,961 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,417,000 after buying an additional 40,063 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,620,000 after buying an additional 25,007 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,793,000 after buying an additional 59,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 333,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,154,000 after buying an additional 12,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.