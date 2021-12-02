WINk Price Tops $0.0013 (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One WINk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WINk has a market cap of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WINk has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00013117 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $398.74 or 0.00700130 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About WINk

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.