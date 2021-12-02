William Blair Weighs in on Allbirds Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Allbirds in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Allbirds’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.96 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BIRD. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allbirds presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.91.

Shares of Allbirds stock opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. Allbirds has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $32.44.

In related news, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $452,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Allbirds

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

