Wilder World (WILD) Reaches Market Cap of $417.81 Million

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Wilder World has a total market capitalization of $417.81 million and $20.03 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wilder World has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. One Wilder World coin can currently be purchased for about $5.67 or 0.00010046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003583 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00043944 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.65 or 0.00236777 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00007841 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00085949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Wilder World

Wilder World is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,683,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Buying and Selling Wilder World

