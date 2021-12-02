Wild Beast Block (WBB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $16.00

Wild Beast Block (CURRENCY:WBB) traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. During the last seven days, Wild Beast Block has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wild Beast Block coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wild Beast Block has a total market capitalization of $4,656.72 and $16.00 worth of Wild Beast Block was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wild Beast Block alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $204.58 or 0.00359133 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006223 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000458 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Wild Beast Block Profile

Wild Beast Block is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Wild Beast Block’s total supply is 181,919 coins. Wild Beast Block’s official Twitter account is @WildBeastBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wild Beast Block’s official website is wbbos.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wild Beast Bitcoin (WBB) is a pure scypt proof of work altcoin released in February 2015. The coin supply is limited to just over 2.5 million WBB currency units. “

Wild Beast Block Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wild Beast Block directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wild Beast Block should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wild Beast Block using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wild Beast Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wild Beast Block and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.