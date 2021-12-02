Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Acquired by Elemental Capital Partners LLC

Elemental Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 197,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Western Digital makes up about 9.3% of Elemental Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Elemental Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $11,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,445,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Western Digital by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,391,779 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $170,223,000 after acquiring an additional 73,290 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in Western Digital by 264.1% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 341,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $24,328,000 after acquiring an additional 247,937 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 3,274.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 375,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,746,000 after acquiring an additional 364,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,612 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDC traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,290,579. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $46.93 and a twelve month high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

WDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Western Digital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Western Digital from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.91.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

