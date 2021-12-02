Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) CIO Acquires $108,500.00 in Stock

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) CIO Greg E. Handler bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 1,494.10 and a current ratio of 864.63. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $4.19.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.76%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 1,151.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 70,613 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 29,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 11,241 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 80,002 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.