Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the October 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE:GDO opened at $17.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.19. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $18.72.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
