Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the October 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:GDO opened at $17.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.19. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $18.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 41.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 64,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 271,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

