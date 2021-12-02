West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $41.79

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.79 and last traded at $42.84, with a volume of 68022 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.96.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WJRYY. Morgan Stanley upgraded West Japan Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.28 and a 200-day moving average of $52.39.

West Japan Railway Co engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops.

