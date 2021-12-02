WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.62 Billion

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will announce sales of $4.62 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for WESCO International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.64 billion and the lowest is $4.60 billion. WESCO International posted sales of $4.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year sales of $18.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.96 billion to $18.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $18.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.61 billion to $18.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share.

WCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.56.

In related news, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 6,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $830,329.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $435,675.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,101.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,236 shares of company stock valued at $8,530,265 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,495,000 after acquiring an additional 14,602 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,425,000 after purchasing an additional 54,855 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,452,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP increased its position in WESCO International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 233,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after buying an additional 8,522 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,388,000. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

WCC traded up $6.47 on Friday, hitting $126.30. The company had a trading volume of 28,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.08. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $65.43 and a 52-week high of $140.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.37.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WESCO International (WCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for WESCO International (NYSE:WCC)

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.