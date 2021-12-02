WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.62 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will announce sales of $4.62 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for WESCO International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.64 billion and the lowest is $4.60 billion. WESCO International posted sales of $4.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year sales of $18.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.96 billion to $18.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $18.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.61 billion to $18.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share.

WCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.56.

In related news, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 6,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $830,329.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $435,675.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,101.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,236 shares of company stock valued at $8,530,265 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,495,000 after acquiring an additional 14,602 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,425,000 after purchasing an additional 54,855 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,452,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP increased its position in WESCO International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 233,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after buying an additional 8,522 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,388,000. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

WCC traded up $6.47 on Friday, hitting $126.30. The company had a trading volume of 28,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.08. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $65.43 and a 52-week high of $140.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.37.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

